Putnam Investments LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY)

Putnam Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) by 51.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,737,097 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 590,631 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC’s holdings in Infosys were worth $36,809,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Infosys by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,648 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC grew its stake in Infosys by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 10,823 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Infosys by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 53,213 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,127,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust grew its stake in Infosys by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 15,722 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in Infosys by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 21,794 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.14% of the company’s stock.

INFY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Infosys from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Susquehanna reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 price target (up previously from $21.00) on shares of Infosys in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Infosys has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.13.

Shares of INFY stock opened at $22.55 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $95.65 billion, a PE ratio of 34.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.04. Infosys Limited has a 52-week low of $14.05 and a 52-week high of $24.28.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 12th. The technology company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17. Infosys had a return on equity of 27.75% and a net margin of 19.40%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Infosys Limited will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

Infosys Profile

Infosys Ltd. is a digital services and consulting company, which engages in the provision of end-to-end business solutions. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Retail, Communication, Energy, Utilities, Resources, Services, Manufacturing, Hi-Tech, Life Sciences, and All Other.

