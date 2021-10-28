Putnam Investments LLC Invests $46.55 Million in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Putnam Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 76,183 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $46,548,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wrapmanager Inc. raised its stake in Align Technology by 0.8% during the second quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 1,829 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,118,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its stake in Align Technology by 5.5% during the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 290 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $199,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in Align Technology by 6.8% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 297 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. raised its stake in Align Technology by 1.6% during the second quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 1,280 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $782,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Endurance Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Align Technology by 2.9% in the second quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 712 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. 83.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have weighed in on ALGN. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Align Technology from $775.00 to $825.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Align Technology from $715.00 to $732.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Align Technology in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $790.00 price target for the company. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Align Technology in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Align Technology in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $790.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $702.31.

In other Align Technology news, SVP Emory Wright sold 6,404 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $706.58, for a total value of $4,524,938.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Warren S. Thaler sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $711.54, for a total value of $3,557,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 29,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,700,121.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 17,186 shares of company stock worth $12,147,358 over the last quarter. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Align Technology stock opened at $604.39 on Thursday. Align Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $417.36 and a 52 week high of $737.45. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $686.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $636.02. The stock has a market cap of $47.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.68.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $977.81 million. Align Technology had a return on equity of 21.42% and a net margin of 20.10%. Align Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 38.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.76 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Align Technology, Inc. will post 9.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Align Technology Company Profile

Align Technology, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of orthodontics, restorative, and aesthetic dentistry products. It operates through the Clear Aligner, and Scanner and Services segments. The Clear Aligner segment consists of invisalign full, teen, and assist products, and vivera retainers for treating malocclusion.

