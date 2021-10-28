Putnam Investments LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Putnam Investments LLC trimmed its position in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 111,034 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 4,973 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $28,181,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 11.6% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 66,938 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $16,989,000 after buying an additional 6,952 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,299 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $837,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 794,094 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $201,541,000 after purchasing an additional 79,912 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 65.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 593,409 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $150,607,000 after purchasing an additional 234,392 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi bought a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,849,000. 70.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Old Dominion Freight Line alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ODFL opened at $323.89 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $290.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $269.35. The firm has a market cap of $37.51 billion, a PE ratio of 44.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.99. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a twelve month low of $185.20 and a twelve month high of $329.50.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The transportation company reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 26.30% and a net margin of 18.80%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s revenue was up 32.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.71 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 8.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.08%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ODFL. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $298.00 price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research note on Friday, July 9th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Wolfe Research cut Old Dominion Freight Line from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Old Dominion Freight Line from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $281.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $265.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Old Dominion Freight Line has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $270.84.

Old Dominion Freight Line Profile

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc engages in the provision of less-than-truckload services. The firm involves in the ground and air expedited transportation and consumer household pickup and delivery. Its services include container drayage, truckload brokerage, supply chain consulting and warehousing. The company was founded by Earl Congdon Sr.

Recommended Story: Commodities

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ODFL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL).

Receive News & Ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.