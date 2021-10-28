Putnam Investments LLC Takes $29.96 Million Position in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Putnam Investments LLC acquired a new position in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 97,557 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,960,000. Putnam Investments LLC owned 0.08% of Parker-Hannifin as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PH. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 310,712 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,324,000 after acquiring an additional 43,094 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,300,899 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $410,343,000 after acquiring an additional 22,854 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 23,914 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,543,000 after buying an additional 2,029 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 181.0% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 14,429 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,551,000 after buying an additional 9,294 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 164.9% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,571 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $495,000 after buying an additional 978 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Friday, September 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $300.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $364.00 price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $365.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $337.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $366.00 to $327.00 in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $343.40.

Parker-Hannifin stock opened at $297.98 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $291.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $302.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.31 billion, a PE ratio of 22.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.77. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 12-month low of $200.03 and a 12-month high of $324.68.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $4.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.32 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.93 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 12.16% and a return on equity of 26.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.55 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be issued a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is 27.39%.

About Parker-Hannifin

Parker-Hannifin Corp. engages in the manufacture of motion and control technologies and systems. It operates through Diversified Industrial and Aerospace segments. The Diversified Industrial segment sells products to both original equipment manufacturers and distributors who serve the replacement markets in manufacturing, packaging, processing, transportation, mobile construction, refrigeration and air conditioning, agricultural and military machinery, and equipment industries.

