Q1 2022 Earnings Estimate for Restaurant Brands International Inc. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:QSR)

Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research note issued on Monday, October 25th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Slagle now forecasts that the restaurant operator will earn $0.65 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.71. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Restaurant Brands International’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.79 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.86 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.85 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.54 EPS.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The restaurant operator reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.02. Restaurant Brands International had a net margin of 12.50% and a return on equity of 26.43%. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. Restaurant Brands International’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on QSR. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $70.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Argus cut shares of Restaurant Brands International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $83.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.59.

Shares of QSR opened at $56.55 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $63.22 and its 200-day moving average is $65.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.47. Restaurant Brands International has a 12-month low of $51.12 and a 12-month high of $71.12.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st will be paid a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 20th. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 104.43%.

In other Restaurant Brands International news, Director Ali Hedayat sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.44, for a total value of $644,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Joshua Kobza sold 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.92, for a total value of $3,570,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 314,096 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,391,112.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in QSR. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 4,720 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Restaurant Brands International by 13.0% during the third quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 19,422 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,188,000 after purchasing an additional 2,237 shares in the last quarter. Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International in the third quarter valued at approximately $9,546,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in Restaurant Brands International in the third quarter worth approximately $14,038,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 107.7% during the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 563 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.47% of the company’s stock.

Restaurant Brands International, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of quick service restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Tim Hortons, Burger King, and Popeyes. The Tim Hortons segment provides donut, coffee, and tea restaurant services. The Burger King segment manages fast food hamburger restaurant.

