Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) Cut by Jefferies Financial Group

Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Armstrong World Industries in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Ng now forecasts that the construction company will post earnings per share of $1.13 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.15. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Armstrong World Industries’ Q2 2022 earnings at $1.25 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.19 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.08 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.66 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.15 EPS.

Get Armstrong World Industries alerts:

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Evercore ISI restated a “sell” rating and set a $102.00 price objective on shares of Armstrong World Industries in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Armstrong World Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $107.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Armstrong World Industries presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.00.

Shares of Armstrong World Industries stock opened at $103.10 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.63 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $101.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $103.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. Armstrong World Industries has a twelve month low of $57.96 and a twelve month high of $113.83.

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The construction company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $292.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $292.01 million. Armstrong World Industries had a net margin of 16.45% and a return on equity of 39.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.07 EPS.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 4th will be issued a $0.231 dividend. This is an increase from Armstrong World Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 3rd. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. Armstrong World Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.14%.

In related news, SVP Charles M. Chiappone sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.98, for a total value of $1,249,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AWI. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in Armstrong World Industries in the first quarter worth about $41,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Armstrong World Industries in the second quarter worth about $48,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new stake in Armstrong World Industries in the second quarter worth about $60,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries during the second quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries during the second quarter valued at approximately $134,000.

Armstrong World Industries Company Profile

Armstrong World Industries, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and trade of commercial and residential ceiling, wall, and suspension system solutions. It operates through the following segments: Mineral Fiber, Architectural Specialties and Unallocated Corporate. Mineral Fiber segment produces suspended mineral fiber and soft fiber ceiling systems for use in commercial and residential settings.

Featured Story: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Armstrong World Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Armstrong World Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.