Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) Raised by Analyst

The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for The Blackstone Group in a research note issued to investors on Monday, October 25th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst G. O’hara now expects that the asset manager will post earnings per share of $1.07 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.00. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for The Blackstone Group’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.08 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $1.12 EPS.

Get The Blackstone Group alerts:

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Blackstone Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $139.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of The Blackstone Group from $134.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of The Blackstone Group from $114.50 to $141.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. raised their price target on shares of The Blackstone Group from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Argus raised their price target on shares of The Blackstone Group from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $112.91.

NYSE BX opened at $136.49 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $93.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.06 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a 50 day moving average of $121.42 and a 200-day moving average of $104.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The Blackstone Group has a 1-year low of $49.40 and a 1-year high of $143.02.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The asset manager reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $6.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. The Blackstone Group had a net margin of 26.67% and a return on equity of 15.88%. The company’s revenue was up 105.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in The Blackstone Group by 101.4% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 288 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in The Blackstone Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in The Blackstone Group by 35.2% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 426 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in The Blackstone Group by 45.2% in the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 443 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Blackstone Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.16% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone II sold 335,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $20,100,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider John G. Finley sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.40, for a total transaction of $4,039,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 292,489 shares in the company, valued at $33,753,230.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 65,657 shares of company stock worth $2,646,801 and have sold 507,808 shares worth $40,144,228. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be given a dividend of $1.0275 per share. This represents a $4.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. This is a boost from The Blackstone Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 29th. The Blackstone Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 105.66%.

The Blackstone Group Company Profile

Blackstone, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Private Equity, Real Estate, Hedge Fund Solutions and Credit. The Private Equity segment consists of flagship corporate private equity funds, Blackstone Capital Partners funds, sector-focused corporate private equity funds, including energy-focused funds, Blackstone Energy Partners funds, and core private equity fund, Blackstone Core Equity Partners.

Read More: What is the QQQ ETF?

Receive News & Ratings for The Blackstone Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Blackstone Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.