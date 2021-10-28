Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Visa Inc. Boosted by Analyst (NYSE:V)

Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush boosted their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Visa in a research note issued on Tuesday, October 26th. Wedbush analyst M. Katri now expects that the credit-card processor will earn $1.71 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.70. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $270.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Visa’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.70 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.86 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.01 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $7.26 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $2.04 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $2.03 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.13 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.32 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $8.51 EPS.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.09. Visa had a net margin of 47.97% and a return on equity of 35.45%. The business had revenue of $6.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Compass Point lifted their price target on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Truist lifted their price target on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $272.56.

NYSE V opened at $215.78 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $228.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $231.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.00. Visa has a one year low of $179.23 and a one year high of $252.67. The firm has a market cap of $420.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.59, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.98.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in V. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Visa by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 84,009,523 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $17,787,336,000 after buying an additional 6,034,535 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Visa in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,091,544,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Visa by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 20,743,603 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $4,850,269,000 after buying an additional 2,009,038 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Visa by 84.3% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,811,153 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $657,304,000 after buying an additional 1,286,151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vulcan Value Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Visa by 37.6% in the 1st quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 4,484,904 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $949,589,000 after buying an additional 1,226,342 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.04% of the company’s stock.

In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.58, for a total transaction of $2,048,220.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,194 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.17, for a total transaction of $2,509,358.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 51,580 shares of company stock worth $12,103,509 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be issued a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. This is a boost from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. Visa’s payout ratio is presently 25.40%.

Visa

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global ATM.

