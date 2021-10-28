Q3 2021 Earnings Forecast for Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS) Issued By Raymond James

Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS) – Analysts at Raymond James lowered their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Fortis in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, October 25th. Raymond James analyst D. Quezada now anticipates that the utilities provider will post earnings of $0.52 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.58. Raymond James also issued estimates for Fortis’ FY2021 earnings at $2.14 EPS.

FTS has been the subject of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “hold” rating and issued a $59.00 target price on shares of Fortis in a report on Friday, October 8th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Fortis from C$57.00 to C$56.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Fortis from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Industrial Alliance Securities cut shares of Fortis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$61.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Fortis from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.30.

Shares of Fortis stock opened at $44.51 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.17. Fortis has a 12-month low of $38.49 and a 12-month high of $47.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market cap of $21.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.82, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.25.

Fortis (NYSE:FTS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.03). Fortis had a net margin of 13.45% and a return on equity of 6.56%. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $0.424 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.81%. This is an increase from Fortis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Fortis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.80%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fortis in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Credit Agricole S A increased its holdings in shares of Fortis by 30,433.3% in the 1st quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 916 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 913 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fortis in the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Fortis by 57.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,349 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Fortis by 734.1% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,543 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,358 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.00% of the company’s stock.

Fortis, Inc is an international electric and gas utility holding company. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Utilities and Non-Regulated. The Regulated Utilities segment comprises of ITC, which contains mainly of the electric transmission operations of the ITC regulated operating subsidiaries; UNS Energy that offers vertically integrated utility services; Central Hudson, which provides regulated electric and gas T&D utility services; FortisBC Energy distributes natural gas in British Columbia; FortisAlberta, which involves in the ownership and operation of regulated electricity distribution facilities; FortisBC Electric includes the ownership of hydroelectric generating plants, high voltage transmission lines, and a large network of distribution assets; and Other Electric that contains utilities in the eastern Canada and Caribbean.

