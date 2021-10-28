Q3 2021 Earnings Forecast for TransAlta Renewables Inc. Issued By Raymond James (TSE:RNW)

TransAlta Renewables Inc. (TSE:RNW) – Investment analysts at Raymond James dropped their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of TransAlta Renewables in a report issued on Monday, October 25th. Raymond James analyst D. Quezada now expects that the company will earn $0.06 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.07. Raymond James currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for TransAlta Renewables’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.26 EPS.

TransAlta Renewables (TSE:RNW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported C$0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.16 by C($0.07). The firm had revenue of C$92.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$108.70 million.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. CIBC restated a “hold” rating and set a C$21.00 price objective on shares of TransAlta Renewables in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a C$22.00 price target on shares of TransAlta Renewables in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, TransAlta Renewables has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$20.56.

TSE:RNW opened at C$18.92 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$19.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$20.14. The firm has a market cap of C$5.05 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.10. TransAlta Renewables has a 12-month low of C$16.43 and a 12-month high of C$24.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.45.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th will be issued a $0.0783 dividend. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. TransAlta Renewables’s dividend payout ratio is currently 184.31%.

TransAlta Renewables Company Profile

TransAlta Renewables Inc develops, owns, and operates renewable power generation facilities. As of March 3, 2021, it owned and operated 23 wind facilities, 13 hydroelectric facilities, 7 natural gas generation facilities, 1 solar facility, 1 natural gas pipeline, and 1 battery storage comprising an ownership interest of 2,537 megawatts of generating capacity located in the provinces of British Columbia, Alberta, Ontario, QuÃ©bec, and New Brunswick; and the States of Wyoming, Massachusetts, and Minnesota, as well as the State of Western Australia.

