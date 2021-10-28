Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Altus Group Limited (TSE:AIF) Cut by National Bank Financial

Altus Group Limited (TSE:AIF) – National Bank Financial dropped their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Altus Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, October 24th. National Bank Financial analyst R. Tse now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.28 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.49. National Bank Financial has a “Outperform” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on AIF. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Altus Group from C$63.00 to C$73.00 in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Cormark restated a “buy” rating on shares of Altus Group in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. TD Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a C$70.00 target price (up from C$68.00) on shares of Altus Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. CIBC raised their target price on Altus Group from C$58.00 to C$63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, National Bankshares raised their target price on Altus Group from C$57.82 to C$70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$62.25.

TSE:AIF opened at C$65.80 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$63.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$60.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.88, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.62. Altus Group has a 12 month low of C$47.10 and a 12 month high of C$68.17. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.94 billion and a PE ratio of 84.25.

Altus Group (TSE:AIF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported C$0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.76 by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$173.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$173.55 million.

About Altus Group

Altus Group Limited provides software, data solutions, and independent advisory services to the commercial real estate (CRE) industry in Canada, the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Altus Analytics and Commercial Real Estate Consulting (CRE Consulting) segments. The Altus Analytics segment offers ARGUS Enterprise (AE) software for CRE valuation and portfolio management; ARGUS Developer and ARGUS EstateMaster software for development feasibility analysis; ARGUS API, an application programming interface; ARGUS Voyanta, a cloud-based data management solution; ARGUS Taliance, a cloud-based fund solution for alternative investment firms; and ARGUS Acquire, a cloud-based deal management solution for CRE acquisitions.

