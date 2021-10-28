Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Laredo Petroleum, Inc. Boosted by Piper Sandler (NYSE:LPI)

Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler boosted their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Laredo Petroleum in a report issued on Monday, October 25th. Piper Sandler analyst H. Chang now forecasts that the oil and gas producer will post earnings per share of $2.46 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $2.04. Piper Sandler currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $81.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Laredo Petroleum’s Q4 2021 earnings at $3.29 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $9.15 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on LPI. Siebert Williams Shank downgraded Laredo Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Raymond James raised their target price on Laredo Petroleum from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Laredo Petroleum from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.60.

Shares of LPI stock opened at $78.17 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $65.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.06. Laredo Petroleum has a 12 month low of $7.71 and a 12 month high of $99.26. The company has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.52 and a beta of 4.74.

Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.84 by ($1.13). Laredo Petroleum had a negative return on equity of 499.97% and a negative net margin of 67.47%. The firm had revenue of $294.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $212.16 million.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 432.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 261 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 9,128 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 3,926 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,446 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Finally, FORA Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 26.7% in the 1st quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 1,728 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the period. 55.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Laredo Petroleum news, CEO M. Jason Pigott sold 5,000 shares of Laredo Petroleum stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.12, for a total value of $240,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 129,443 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,228,797.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Laredo Petroleum Company Profile

Laredo Petroleum, Inc engages in the exploration, development and acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. It operates in the Permian Basin in West Texas. The company was founded by Randy A. Foutch in October 2006 and is headquartered in Tulsa, OK.

