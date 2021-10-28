Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX) Raised by Analyst

Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX) – Research analysts at William Blair upped their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Viking Therapeutics in a report issued on Monday, October 25th. William Blair analyst A. Hsieh now expects that the biotechnology company will post earnings of ($0.20) per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.21). William Blair also issued estimates for Viking Therapeutics’ FY2021 earnings at ($0.80) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.22) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.24) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.29) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.04) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.27) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($1.32) EPS.

Get Viking Therapeutics alerts:

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Raymond James upped their price objective on Viking Therapeutics from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Viking Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Viking Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.00.

NASDAQ VKTX opened at $5.84 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $456.63 million, a PE ratio of -8.72 and a beta of 1.83. Viking Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $4.95 and a fifty-two week high of $10.09.

Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.01).

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in Viking Therapeutics by 139.6% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 106,255 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $672,000 after acquiring an additional 61,907 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Viking Therapeutics by 32.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 39,423 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 9,623 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Viking Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $84,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Viking Therapeutics by 260.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 305,594 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,932,000 after buying an additional 220,695 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 2.0% during the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 156,736 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $939,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.68% of the company’s stock.

About Viking Therapeutics

Viking Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of novel therapies for patients suffering from metabolic and endocrine disorders. The firm’s clinical program VK5211, treats patients recovering from non-elective hip fracture surgery. It also specializes in development of VK2809 and VK0214.

See Also: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Viking Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viking Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.