Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Western Forest Products Inc. Increased by Analyst (TSE:WEF)

Western Forest Products Inc. (TSE:WEF) – Investment analysts at Raymond James upped their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for Western Forest Products in a note issued to investors on Monday, October 25th. Raymond James analyst D. Swetlishoff now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.11 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.10. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $2.90 target price on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Western Forest Products’ FY2021 earnings at $0.52 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on WEF. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Western Forest Products from C$2.75 to C$3.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. CIBC downgraded shares of Western Forest Products from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from C$2.60 to C$2.50 in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, TD Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Western Forest Products in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th.

Western Forest Products stock opened at C$2.15 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of C$762.49 million and a PE ratio of 4.57. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$2.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$2.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.48, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Western Forest Products has a 12 month low of C$0.84 and a 12 month high of C$2.58.

Western Forest Products (TSE:WEF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported C$0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.20 by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$414.40 million during the quarter.

In other Western Forest Products news, Senior Officer Donald Eugene Demens sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.11, for a total value of C$126,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,468,611 shares in the company, valued at C$3,098,769.21. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 193,211 shares of company stock worth $397,473.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 17th were given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 26th. Western Forest Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.26%.

Western Forest Products Inc operates as an integrated softwood forest products company. It is involved in the timber harvesting, sawmilling logs into specialty lumber, value-added lumber remanufacturing, and lumber purchasing and wholesaling. The company offers various products for outdoor living space, such as structures, decking, landscaping, and fencing; home components, including appearance and structural timbers, Japanese housing, and framing, as well as siding, paneling, trim, and soffits; and furniture, moldings, and decorative purpose, as well as doors, windows, and stair components.

