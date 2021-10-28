Q3 2022 Earnings Estimate for Heartland BancCorp (OTCMKTS:HLAN) Issued By Piper Sandler

Heartland BancCorp (OTCMKTS:HLAN) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler increased their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for Heartland BancCorp in a research report issued on Monday, October 25th. Piper Sandler analyst B. Nosal now anticipates that the bank will post earnings of $1.91 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.80. Piper Sandler currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $97.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Heartland BancCorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of Heartland BancCorp stock opened at $91.90 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $91.01 and a 200 day moving average of $92.52. Heartland BancCorp has a 12 month low of $66.30 and a 12 month high of $96.52. The firm has a market cap of $183.98 million, a PE ratio of 10.51 and a beta of 0.87.

Heartland BancCorp (OTCMKTS:HLAN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The bank reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.40.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Sunday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th were issued a $2.508 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.75%. Heartland BancCorp’s payout ratio is 34.24%.

Heartland BancCorp Company Profile

Heartland BancCorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the ownership, and management of its wholly-owned subsidiary. It offers full service commercial, small business, and consumer banking services; alternative investment services; insurance services; and financial products and services. The company was founded by Tiney M.

