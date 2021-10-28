Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) Raised by Analyst

Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) – Scotiabank boosted their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for Celanese in a note issued to investors on Monday, October 25th. Scotiabank analyst B. Isaacson now expects that the basic materials company will earn $4.24 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $4.05.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The basic materials company reported $4.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.75 by $0.07. Celanese had a net margin of 36.01% and a return on equity of 38.64%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.95 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on CE. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Celanese from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Celanese from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $177.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Celanese from $175.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Celanese from $188.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors restated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Celanese in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $188.07.

CE opened at $163.58 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of $18.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.49, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.23. Celanese has a 52-week low of $109.14 and a 52-week high of $173.93. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $155.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $156.74.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Celanese during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Bbva USA acquired a new position in shares of Celanese in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its holdings in shares of Celanese by 111.1% in the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 247 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Celanese by 35.4% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 413 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Celanese by 90.5% in the 2nd quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 421 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.16% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st will be paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 29th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.60%.

About Celanese

Celanese Corp. engages in the provision of technology and specialty materials businesses. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, Acetyl Chain and Other Activities .The Engineered Materials segment includes the engineered materials business, food ingredients business and certain strategic affiliates.

