Q4 2021 Earnings Estimate for Centene Co. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:CNC)

Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Centene in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Windley now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.97 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.02. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Centene’s FY2022 earnings at $5.46 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $6.16 EPS.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.03). Centene had a net margin of 0.61% and a return on equity of 10.39%. The company had revenue of $32.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CNC. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Centene in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. TheStreet cut shares of Centene from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Centene from $79.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Centene from $93.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Roth Capital started coverage on shares of Centene in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.44.

Shares of CNC opened at $70.55 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of $41.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.83, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a 50-day moving average of $63.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.39. Centene has a 12-month low of $57.16 and a 12-month high of $75.59.

In related news, Director Richard A. Gephardt sold 3,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.13, for a total value of $211,629.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Argent Trust Co grew its position in Centene by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 14,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. grew its position in Centene by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 6,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its position in Centene by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 10,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $731,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in Centene by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smith Moore & CO. boosted its position in shares of Centene by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 11,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $874,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.75% of the company’s stock.

Centene Corp. operates as a healthcare enterprise, which engages in the provision of programs and services to government sponsored healthcare programs. It operates through the following segments: Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Medicaid Managed Care segment provides health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs through Medicaid.

