Q4 2021 EPS Estimates for Altra Industrial Motion Corp. Decreased by KeyCorp (NASDAQ:AIMC)

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp reduced their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Altra Industrial Motion in a report released on Sunday, October 24th. KeyCorp analyst J. Hammond now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings of $0.76 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.84.

Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.01). Altra Industrial Motion had a return on equity of 11.14% and a net margin of 8.07%. The firm had revenue of $469.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $473.15 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.87 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on AIMC. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $60.25 price objective (down previously from $70.00) on shares of Altra Industrial Motion in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $61.80 price objective (down previously from $64.00) on shares of Altra Industrial Motion in a report on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Altra Industrial Motion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Altra Industrial Motion from $69.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.34.

AIMC opened at $51.93 on Wednesday. Altra Industrial Motion has a fifty-two week low of $41.14 and a fifty-two week high of $68.07. The business has a 50-day moving average of $57.12 and a 200-day moving average of $61.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The company has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a PE ratio of 22.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 2.53.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. Altra Industrial Motion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.11%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Altra Industrial Motion in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Altra Industrial Motion in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new position in shares of Altra Industrial Motion during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Altra Industrial Motion during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 506.2% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,279 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 1,068 shares during the period.

About Altra Industrial Motion

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. engages in the designs, production, and marketing of electromechanical power transmission motion control. It operates through the Power Transmission Technologies; and Automation and Specialty segments. The Power Transmission Technologies segment focuses in the production of couplings, clutches, and brakes; electromagnetic clutches and brakes; and gears.

