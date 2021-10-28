Q4 2021 EPS Estimates for Facebook, Inc. Cut by Jefferies Financial Group (NASDAQ:FB)

Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for Facebook in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, October 25th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Thill now forecasts that the social networking company will earn $3.78 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $4.28. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $420.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Facebook’s FY2022 earnings at $13.50 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Facebook from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Facebook from $450.00 to $390.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America increased their target price on Facebook from $385.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Facebook from $450.00 to $425.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $409.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $398.48.

Shares of Facebook stock opened at $312.22 on Thursday. Facebook has a 52 week low of $244.61 and a 52 week high of $384.33. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $356.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $340.28. The firm has a market cap of $880.29 billion, a PE ratio of 23.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.32.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The social networking company reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $29.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.52 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 30.09% and a net margin of 37.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.71 EPS.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Grove Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Facebook by 4.1% during the third quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 16,184 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $5,492,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares in the last quarter. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Facebook by 13.1% in the third quarter. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. now owns 431,151 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $146,328,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Facebook by 23.2% in the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 23,115 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $7,845,000 after acquiring an additional 4,346 shares in the last quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Facebook by 2.8% in the third quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 13,403 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $4,548,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenwood Capital Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Facebook in the third quarter worth about $230,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.72% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.86, for a total value of $27,585,278.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,378 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.10, for a total value of $490,705.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,454,183 shares of company stock valued at $871,998,240. 14.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Facebook, Inc operates as a social networking company worldwide. The company engages in the development of social media applications for people to connect through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces. It enables users to share opinions, ideas, photos, videos, and other activities online.

