Q4 2021 EPS Estimates for uniQure Reduced by Truist Securiti (NASDAQ:QURE)

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) – Investment analysts at Truist Securiti cut their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of uniQure in a report issued on Monday, October 25th. Truist Securiti analyst R. Karnauskas now expects that the biotechnology company will post earnings of ($1.04) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($1.00). Truist Securiti also issued estimates for uniQure’s FY2022 earnings at ($3.89) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($3.19) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.60) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($1.54) EPS.

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.05) by $0.26. uniQure had a return on equity of 90.98% and a net margin of 60.66%. The business had revenue of $2.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.21) earnings per share. uniQure’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on QURE. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $27.46 price target (down from $78.00) on shares of uniQure in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of uniQure in a research report on Tuesday. William Blair started coverage on shares of uniQure in a research report on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $66.00 price objective on the stock. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective (down previously from $100.00) on shares of uniQure in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of uniQure in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, uniQure has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.27.

Shares of uniQure stock opened at $29.06 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 15.06, a quick ratio of 15.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $31.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.86. uniQure has a 1-year low of $25.80 and a 1-year high of $52.19. The company has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 1.22.

In other news, CFO Christian Klemt sold 2,400 shares of uniQure stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $91,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Alexander Edward Kuta III sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.65, for a total transaction of $183,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,732 shares of company stock valued at $1,231,803 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of uniQure in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of uniQure by 131.0% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,102 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 625 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of uniQure by 2,292.6% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,938 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 1,857 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in uniQure in the second quarter worth about $82,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in uniQure in the first quarter worth about $90,000. 77.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

uniQure NV engages in the research, development, and commercialization of gene therapies. Its discoveries intend to treat hemophilia, Huntington’s disease, glybera, and cardiovascular problems. The company was founded by Sander J. van Deventer in 1998 and is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

