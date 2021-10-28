Q4 2022 EPS Estimates for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Increased by Analyst

Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer increased their Q4 2022 earnings estimates for Visa in a research note issued on Monday, October 25th. Oppenheimer analyst D. Gabriele now forecasts that the credit-card processor will earn $1.98 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.96. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $281.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on V. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Visa from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Visa from $267.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James cut their target price on Visa from $286.00 to $263.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded Visa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Visa from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $272.56.

Shares of V stock opened at $215.78 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $420.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.98. Visa has a twelve month low of $179.23 and a twelve month high of $252.67. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $228.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $231.27.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $6.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.51 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 35.45% and a net margin of 47.97%. Visa’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.12 EPS.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Visa during the second quarter worth $25,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Visa during the second quarter worth $29,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Visa by 46.5% during the third quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 148 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Visa during the second quarter worth $40,000. Finally, FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Visa during the second quarter worth $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.04% of the company’s stock.

In other news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.29, for a total value of $2,756,723.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.21, for a total value of $2,224,890.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 51,580 shares of company stock valued at $12,103,509 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. This is a positive change from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. Visa’s payout ratio is currently 25.40%.

Visa Company Profile

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global ATM.

