QAD (NASDAQ:QADA) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of QAD Inc. (NASDAQ:QADA) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 4,846 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 105,311 shares.The stock last traded at $87.58 and had previously closed at $87.63.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded QAD from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th.

The company has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 265.58 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $87.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

QAD (NASDAQ:QADA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The software maker reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.11. QAD had a return on equity of 9.83% and a net margin of 2.11%. The company had revenue of $84.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.67 million. On average, research analysts expect that QAD Inc. will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QAD in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of QAD by 130.0% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 368 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of QAD in the first quarter valued at $41,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of QAD by 511.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 697 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 583 shares during the period. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QAD in the second quarter valued at $82,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.98% of the company’s stock.

QAD Company Profile

QAD, Inc provides enterprise software solutions for global manufacturing companies primarily in the automotive, consumer products, food and beverage, technology, industrial products, and life sciences industries. Its applications provide critical functionality for managing manufacturing resources and operations within and beyond the enterprise, enabling global manufacturers to collaborate with their customers, suppliers and partners.

