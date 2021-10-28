QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Shares Sold by Capital International Investors

Capital International Investors reduced its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,105,095 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 412,774 shares during the period. Capital International Investors owned approximately 0.36% of QUALCOMM worth $586,718,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. JNBA Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 0.6% during the second quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 11,556 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,652,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Sentinel Trust Co. LBA grew its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.1% during the second quarter. Sentinel Trust Co. LBA now owns 6,177 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $883,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Iowa State Bank grew its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 0.4% during the second quarter. Iowa State Bank now owns 17,367 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,482,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 15.7% during the second quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 552 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL grew its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 3.2% during the second quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL now owns 2,415 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. 71.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $157.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $155.00 to $138.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 target price (up previously from $200.00) on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, QUALCOMM has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.77.

NASDAQ QCOM opened at $131.20 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $137.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $137.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $147.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.29. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52-week low of $121.05 and a 52-week high of $167.94.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The wireless technology company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $8.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.58 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 28.25% and a return on equity of 102.31%. On average, analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 1st. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is presently 81.44%.

QUALCOMM declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, October 12th that allows the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the wireless technology company to buy up to 7.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

