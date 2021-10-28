QuantumScape (NYSE:QS) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.03 EPS

QuantumScape (NYSE:QS) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.57) earnings per share.

Shares of QS traded up $1.81 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $25.25. The stock had a trading volume of 85,704 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,958,544. QuantumScape has a 52 week low of $11.25 and a 52 week high of $132.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 62.45 and a quick ratio of 62.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.01. The company has a market capitalization of $10.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -63.69 and a beta of 12.38.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on QuantumScape in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.14.

In related news, Director Justin E. Mirro sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.97, for a total transaction of $459,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CTO Timothy Holme sold 304,041 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.25, for a total value of $6,460,871.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 1,619,507 shares of company stock worth $36,254,532 in the last three months.

About QuantumScape

QuantumScape Corporation, a development stage company, engages in the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

