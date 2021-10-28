QuantumScape (NYSE:QS) Releases Earnings Results

QuantumScape (NYSE:QS) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.57) EPS.

Shares of NYSE QS traded up $1.05 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $24.49. 38,675 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,958,544. QuantumScape has a 12-month low of $11.25 and a 12-month high of $132.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 62.45 and a current ratio of 62.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $22.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.01. The firm has a market cap of $9.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -60.10 and a beta of 12.38.

Get QuantumScape alerts:

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of QuantumScape in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.14.

In related news, Director Fritz Prinz sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.61, for a total transaction of $4,522,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Justin E. Mirro sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.17, for a total transaction of $443,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 1,619,507 shares of company stock worth $36,254,532 in the last quarter.

QuantumScape Company Profile

QuantumScape Corporation, a development stage company, engages in the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Recommended Story: What is the 52-week high/low?



Receive News & Ratings for QuantumScape Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QuantumScape and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.