Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Acquires New Holdings in Annexon, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANNX)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in Annexon, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANNX) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 10,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Annexon in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Annexon during the 2nd quarter worth about $51,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Annexon by 484.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,837 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Annexon during the 1st quarter worth about $154,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Annexon during the 1st quarter worth about $209,000.

In other news, CEO Douglas Love sold 7,500 shares of Annexon stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.05, for a total transaction of $165,375.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Ted Yednock sold 16,190 shares of Annexon stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $323,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $300,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,190 shares of company stock worth $559,210 in the last 90 days. 7.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ANNX opened at $17.07 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.07. Annexon, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.52 and a 1 year high of $38.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $654.33 million, a PE ratio of -5.93 and a beta of 1.39.

Annexon (NASDAQ:ANNX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.82) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by ($0.13). On average, research analysts expect that Annexon, Inc. will post -3 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ANNX shares. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Annexon in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Annexon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of Annexon in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th.

Annexon, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutics for autoimmune and neurodegenerative diseases. It focuses on the treatment of body, brain, and eye disorders. The company's C1q is an initiating molecule of the classical complement pathway that targets distinct disease processes, such as antibody-mediated autoimmune disease and complement-mediated neurodegeneration.

