Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Acquires New Position in Fortress Capital Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:FCAX)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in Fortress Capital Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:FCAX) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 23,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Finepoint Capital LP purchased a new position in Fortress Capital Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth $18,569,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in Fortress Capital Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $4,905,000. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Fortress Capital Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $4,905,000. Whitebox Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Fortress Capital Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $785,000. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fortress Capital Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth $507,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.11% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FCAX opened at $9.78 on Thursday. Fortress Capital Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.50 and a fifty-two week high of $10.10. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.80.

Fortress Capital Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

