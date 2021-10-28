Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Has $214,000 Position in Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd cut its holdings in shares of Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC) by 69.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,773 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,099 shares during the quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd’s holdings in Visteon were worth $214,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VC. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Visteon by 56.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 45,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,094,000 after buying an additional 16,646 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Visteon by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,677,000 after buying an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Visteon by 52.8% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 29,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,579,000 after buying an additional 10,138 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Visteon by 28.2% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 14,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,748,000 after buying an additional 3,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Visteon in the 1st quarter valued at $181,000.

VC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Visteon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Visteon from $101.00 to $88.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Barclays cut their target price on Visteon from $126.00 to $114.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Visteon from $142.00 to $141.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Visteon from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $138.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $116.73.

Shares of VC stock opened at $101.67 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Visteon Co. has a twelve month low of $82.30 and a twelve month high of $147.55. The company has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 99.68 and a beta of 2.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $103.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $112.97.

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.35). Visteon had a return on equity of 14.96% and a net margin of 1.00%. The business had revenue of $610.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $642.38 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Visteon Co. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Visteon news, VP Brett D. Pynnonen sold 8,836 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.12, for a total value of $1,017,200.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $517,119.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Visteon Corp. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of electronics products, automotive vehicles and supplies automotive parts. Its products include Instrument Clusters, Information Displays,Telematics Solutions, Head-Up Displays, Domain Controller and DriveCore Autonomous. The company was founded on January 5, 2000 and is headquartered in Van Buren Township, MI.

