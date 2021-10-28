Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Has $219,000 Stock Position in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lowered its holdings in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) by 93.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,143 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,511 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd’s holdings in Diageo were worth $219,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DEO. AKO Capital LLP raised its holdings in shares of Diageo by 71.2% during the 2nd quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 1,282,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,783,000 after buying an additional 533,371 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Diageo by 396.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 362,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,510,000 after purchasing an additional 289,929 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Diageo by 586.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 309,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,578,000 after purchasing an additional 264,083 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Diageo by 19,407.2% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 200,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,048,000 after purchasing an additional 199,894 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Diageo by 45.2% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 542,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,112,000 after purchasing an additional 169,043 shares in the last quarter. 9.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DEO. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Friday, October 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $197.50.

Shares of Diageo stock opened at $198.85 on Thursday. Diageo plc has a one year low of $129.16 and a one year high of $202.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $194.12 and its 200 day moving average is $190.66. The firm has a market cap of $115.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.41, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.66.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 27th were issued a $2.4803 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 26th. This represents a yield of 1.8%. This is a positive change from Diageo’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.53. Diageo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.85%.

Diageo Plc engages in the production and distribution of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, JeB, Buchanan’s, Windsor and Bushmills whiskies, Smirnoff, Ciroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Tanqueray, and Guinness. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe and Turkey; Africa; Latin America and Caribbean; Asia Pacific; ISC; and Corporate and Other.

