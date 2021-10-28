Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Invests $212,000 in VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYEM)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYEM) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 8,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in shares of VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF by 122.6% in the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 699 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $59,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $93,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $142,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF by 407.2% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 4,951 shares during the period.

Shares of HYEM stock opened at $22.97 on Thursday. VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF has a one year low of $22.41 and a one year high of $24.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $23.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.61.

See Also: Outperform Rating

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.