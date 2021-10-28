Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Lowers Stock Position in ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lessened its stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) by 51.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,702 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,012 shares during the quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd’s holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies were worth $245,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $146,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in ZoomInfo Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $150,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in ZoomInfo Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $207,000. 52.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist lifted their price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.82.

Shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock opened at $66.09 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 256.67, a PEG ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.14. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.50 and a 12 month high of $70.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $174.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.41 million. ZoomInfo Technologies had a net margin of 7.27% and a return on equity of 11.43%. ZoomInfo Technologies’s revenue was up 56.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.07 EPS. Analysts anticipate that ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director David Randall Winn sold 21,434 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.02, for a total value of $1,179,298.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Henry Schuck sold 786,607 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.26, for a total transaction of $47,400,937.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 786,607 shares in the company, valued at $47,400,937.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,579,474 shares of company stock worth $1,763,202,286 over the last three months. 24.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ZoomInfo Technologies Company Profile

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc operates cloud-based go-to-market intelligence platform for sales and marketing teams worldwide. The company's platform provides information and insights on the organizations and professionals. Its customers operate in various industry verticals, including software, business services, manufacturing, telecommunications, financial services, media and internet, transportation, education, hospitality, and real estate, as well as enterprises, mid-market companies, and down to small businesses.

