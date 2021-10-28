Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Takes $223,000 Position in Motive Capital Corp. (NYSE:MOTV)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Motive Capital Corp. (NYSE:MOTV) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 22,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Motive Capital in the second quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA acquired a new stake in Motive Capital in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,057,000. Full18 Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Motive Capital in the second quarter valued at approximately $817,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in Motive Capital in the first quarter valued at approximately $503,000. Finally, CSS LLC IL acquired a new stake in Motive Capital in the first quarter valued at approximately $861,000. Institutional investors own 58.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MOTV opened at $9.94 on Thursday. Motive Capital Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.61 and a twelve month high of $10.87. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.80.

Motive Capital Corp intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was formerly known as MCF2 Acquisition Corp. and changed its name to Motive Capital Corp in November 2020.

