Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Takes Position in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 6,987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 0.7% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 63,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,308,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 0.9% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 47,028 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,606,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 6.5% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 7.2% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 7,518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 56.3% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. 85.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida news, Chairman Dennis S. Hudson III sold 3,206 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.93, for a total value of $102,367.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 178,538 shares in the company, valued at $5,700,718.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on SBCF shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. B. Riley cut Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th.

Shares of SBCF opened at $35.95 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida has a one year low of $19.67 and a one year high of $40.93. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of 17.04 and a beta of 1.35.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.52%.

About Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida

Seacoast Banking Corp. of Florida is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated financial services. It provides banking and investment services to businesses and consumers, including personal and business deposit products, Internet and mobile banking, personal, commercial and mortgage loans, wealth management services, and treasury management solutions.

