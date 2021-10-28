R. F. Lafferty Increases PBF Logistics (NYSE:PBFX) Price Target to $17.00

PBF Logistics (NYSE:PBFX) had its price target increased by research analysts at R. F. Lafferty from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the pipeline company’s stock. R. F. Lafferty’s price target suggests a potential upside of 25.93% from the stock’s previous close.

Shares of NYSE:PBFX traded down $0.22 during trading on Thursday, reaching $13.50. 768 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 225,329. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a current ratio of 3.52. PBF Logistics has a 12-month low of $6.92 and a 12-month high of $16.70. The firm has a market cap of $843.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 1.81. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $12.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.99.

PBF Logistics (NYSE:PBFX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The pipeline company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.05. PBF Logistics had a return on equity of 86.03% and a net margin of 42.05%. The business had revenue of $89.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.21 million.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of PBF Logistics by 280.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,810 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 10,920 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. raised its position in shares of PBF Logistics by 399.8% in the 1st quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 99,309 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,462,000 after purchasing an additional 79,439 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of PBF Logistics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $856,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of PBF Logistics by 27.8% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 16,889 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 3,675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of PBF Logistics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $148,000. 22.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PBF Logistics Company Profile

PBF Logistics LP owns, leases, operates, develops and acquires crude oil and refined petroleum products terminals, pipelines, storage facilities, and similar logistics assets. It operates through two operating segments: Transportation and Terminaling Segment, and Storage Segment. The Storage segment consists of 30 tanks for storing crude oil, refined products and intermediates.

