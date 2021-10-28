Raymond James Initiates Coverage on Loop Industries (NASDAQ:LOOP)

Research analysts at Raymond James started coverage on shares of Loop Industries (NASDAQ:LOOP) in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Loop Industries in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Loop Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st.

Get Loop Industries alerts:

NASDAQ LOOP opened at $13.75 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.61. The firm has a market cap of $648.45 million, a PE ratio of -12.06 and a beta of 0.89. Loop Industries has a 52 week low of $5.70 and a 52 week high of $18.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 11.59 and a quick ratio of 11.59.

Loop Industries (NASDAQ:LOOP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.10. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Loop Industries will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Loop Industries by 23.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 211,043 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,690,000 after purchasing an additional 40,531 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Loop Industries during the first quarter worth about $116,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Loop Industries by 4.2% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 41,924 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Loop Industries by 26.4% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 52,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $435,000 after acquiring an additional 10,857 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Loop Industries during the first quarter worth about $939,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.27% of the company’s stock.

Loop Industries Company Profile

Loop Industries, Inc focuses on depolymerizing waste polyethylene terephthalate (PET) plastics and polyester fibers into base building blocks. It re-polymerized monomers into virgin-quality PET plastic for use in food-grade plastic packaging, such as water and soda bottles; and polyester fibers comprising carpets and clothing for textile applications to consumer goods companies The company was founded by Daniel Solomita in 2015 and is headquartered in Terrebonne, Canada.

Recommended Story: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Receive News & Ratings for Loop Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Loop Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.