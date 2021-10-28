ReapChain (REAP) Reaches One Day Volume of $657,181.00

ReapChain (CURRENCY:REAP) traded up 3.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on October 28th. One ReapChain coin can now be bought for $0.16 or 0.00000268 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, ReapChain has traded 2.2% lower against the dollar. ReapChain has a market cap of $11.51 million and $657,181.00 worth of ReapChain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.15 or 0.00049514 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001643 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00003109 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.29 or 0.00005401 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $124.98 or 0.00205217 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $60.11 or 0.00098693 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

ReapChain Profile

ReapChain (CRYPTO:REAP) is a coin. ReapChain’s total supply is 4,900,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 70,500,000 coins. ReapChain’s official Twitter account is @ReapChain and its Facebook page is accessible here . ReapChain’s official website is www.reapchain.com

According to CryptoCompare, “ReapChain aims to establish a safe and transparent IoT ecosystem by blockchainfying the end-to-end section of the IoT industry.ReapChain is a hybrid blockchain with a Shell-Core Structure. It solves the trilemma of existing blockchains and tries to implement the integration of the blockchain and IoT industry by resolving the security and mass data processing problems of the existing IoT market through PID of things and distributed storage service of ReapMiddleChain. “

Buying and Selling ReapChain

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ReapChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ReapChain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ReapChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

