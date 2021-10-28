Recent Analysts’ Ratings Updates for THG (THG)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for THG (LON: THG):

10/27/2021 – THG had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 715 ($9.34) to GBX 510 ($6.66). They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

10/26/2021 – THG had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from GBX 675 ($8.82) to GBX 660 ($8.62). They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/14/2021 – THG had its price target lowered by analysts at Liberum Capital from GBX 1,080 ($14.11) to GBX 750 ($9.80). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/13/2021 – THG had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a GBX 624 ($8.15) price target on the stock.

10/8/2021 – THG had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from GBX 885 ($11.56) to GBX 675 ($8.82). They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

9/20/2021 – THG had its “sector perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a GBX 715 ($9.34) price target on the stock.

THG stock traded down GBX 13.60 ($0.18) during trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 224 ($2.93). The stock had a trading volume of 11,167,763 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,868,166. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.61, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 1.90. THG Plc has a twelve month low of GBX 220 ($2.87) and a twelve month high of GBX 837.80 ($10.95). The stock has a market capitalization of £3.07 billion and a P/E ratio of -4.53. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 557.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 596.60.

In other THG news, insider Iain McDonald acquired 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 423 ($5.53) per share, for a total transaction of £105,750 ($138,163.05). Also, insider Damian Sanders bought 16,709 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 298 ($3.89) per share, for a total transaction of £49,792.82 ($65,054.64). Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 46,926 shares of company stock worth $18,475,802.

THG Holdings plc operates as an online retailer and technology company in the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. The company provides an end-to-end direct-to-consumer e-commerce solution for consumer brand owners under Software as a Service licenses. It is also involved in the manufacture and online retail of nutrition and wellbeing products; manufacture, ownership, and retailing of skincare, haircare, and cosmetics products.

