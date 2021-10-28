Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Merck & Co., Inc. (MRK)

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE: MRK) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

10/22/2021 – Merck & Co., Inc. had its price target raised by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC from $104.00 to $105.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/12/2021 – Merck & Co., Inc. had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $85.00 to $88.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

10/10/2021 – Merck & Co., Inc. had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a $92.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $86.00.

10/8/2021 – Merck & Co., Inc. had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $87.00 to $92.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/4/2021 – Merck & Co., Inc. had its price target raised by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC from $101.00 to $104.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/1/2021 – Merck & Co., Inc. is now covered by analysts at Mizuho. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock.

9/7/2021 – Merck & Co., Inc. was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating. They now have a $85.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $90.00.

MRK opened at $84.94 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.31. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $70.89 and a 52-week high of $85.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $215.01 billion, a PE ratio of 38.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $76.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.82.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.20. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 50.93% and a net margin of 11.48%. The firm had revenue of $13.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.74 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the second quarter worth $31,000. PARK CIRCLE Co grew its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 100.0% in the second quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the second quarter worth $37,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the second quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the second quarter worth $40,000. 71.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

