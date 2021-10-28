Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Reckitt Benckiser Group (RKT)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON: RKT) recently:
- 10/27/2021 – Reckitt Benckiser Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from GBX 9,500 ($124.12) to GBX 8,900 ($116.28). They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 10/26/2021 – Reckitt Benckiser Group had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 6,000 ($78.39) to GBX 6,200 ($81.00). They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.
- 10/26/2021 – Reckitt Benckiser Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 7,870 ($102.82) to GBX 7,170 ($93.68). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 10/14/2021 – Reckitt Benckiser Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They now have a GBX 7,200 ($94.07) price target on the stock.
- 10/11/2021 – Reckitt Benckiser Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a GBX 7,870 ($102.82) price target on the stock.
Shares of LON RKT opened at GBX 5,860 ($76.56) on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 5,666.10. The firm has a market cap of £41.86 billion and a P/E ratio of -25.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 161.71. Reckitt Benckiser Group plc has a 52-week low of GBX 4,905.16 ($64.09) and a 52-week high of GBX 6,816 ($89.05).
In related news, insider Pamela Kirby acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 5,692 ($74.37) per share, for a total transaction of £56,920 ($74,366.34).
