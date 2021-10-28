Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Reckitt Benckiser Group (RKT)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON: RKT) recently:

10/27/2021 – Reckitt Benckiser Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from GBX 9,500 ($124.12) to GBX 8,900 ($116.28). They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/26/2021 – Reckitt Benckiser Group had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 6,000 ($78.39) to GBX 6,200 ($81.00). They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

10/26/2021 – Reckitt Benckiser Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 7,870 ($102.82) to GBX 7,170 ($93.68). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/14/2021 – Reckitt Benckiser Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They now have a GBX 7,200 ($94.07) price target on the stock.

10/11/2021 – Reckitt Benckiser Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a GBX 7,870 ($102.82) price target on the stock.

Shares of LON RKT opened at GBX 5,860 ($76.56) on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 5,666.10. The firm has a market cap of £41.86 billion and a P/E ratio of -25.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 161.71. Reckitt Benckiser Group plc has a 52-week low of GBX 4,905.16 ($64.09) and a 52-week high of GBX 6,816 ($89.05).

In related news, insider Pamela Kirby acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 5,692 ($74.37) per share, for a total transaction of £56,920 ($74,366.34).

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and nutrition products in the United Kingdom, the United States, China, and internationally. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

