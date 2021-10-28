Regen BioPharma, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RGBP) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Regen BioPharma, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RGBP) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 167,100 shares, an increase of 1,060.4% from the September 30th total of 14,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 137,830,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Regen BioPharma stock opened at 0.02 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of 0.03. Regen BioPharma has a 12 month low of 0.00 and a 12 month high of 0.08.

Get Regen BioPharma alerts:

About Regen BioPharma

Regen Biopharma, Inc is a biotechnology company, which focuses on the immunology and immunotherapy space. The company was founded on April 24, 2012 and is headquartered in La Mesa, CA.

See Also: What are trading strategies for the 52-week high/low?

Receive News & Ratings for Regen BioPharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regen BioPharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.