Regency Centers (REG) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 4th. Analysts expect Regency Centers to post earnings of $0.97 per share for the quarter. Regency Centers has set its FY 2021 guidance at $3.740-$3.820 EPS and its FY21 guidance at $3.50-3.58 EPS.Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.25). Regency Centers had a return on equity of 4.01% and a net margin of 21.38%. On average, analysts expect Regency Centers to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

REG stock opened at $71.04 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $67.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.26. The firm has a market cap of $12.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.41, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. Regency Centers has a 1 year low of $33.29 and a 1 year high of $71.61.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a $0.595 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. Regency Centers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.68%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on REG. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Regency Centers from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of Regency Centers from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Truist upped their target price on Regency Centers from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Regency Centers from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of Regency Centers in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Regency Centers presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.80.

In other news, Chairman Martin E. Stein, Jr. sold 92,727 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.01, for a total transaction of $6,491,817.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Martin E. Stein, Jr. sold 3,322 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.12, for a total transaction of $232,938.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 97,049 shares of company stock valued at $6,793,636. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About Regency Centers

Regency Centers Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, operation, and development of retail shopping centers. Its portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to its neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

