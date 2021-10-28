Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) Price Target Raised to $798.00

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) had its price target boosted by equities researchers at SVB Leerink from $785.00 to $798.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. SVB Leerink’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 35.35% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also commented on REGN. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $629.00 to $679.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $725.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $636.00 to $727.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $670.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $675.00 to $705.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $696.71.

Get Regeneron Pharmaceuticals alerts:

REGN stock opened at $589.60 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $624.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $564.22. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $441.00 and a fifty-two week high of $686.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a current ratio of 3.57. The firm has a market cap of $63.06 billion, a PE ratio of 10.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.16.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $25.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.81 by $16.99. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 50.11% and a return on equity of 50.43%. The firm had revenue of $5.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals will post 51.91 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Leonard S. Schleifer sold 200,000 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $650.03, for a total value of $130,006,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $569.49, for a total value of $56,949.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 304,558 shares of company stock valued at $194,944,747 over the last 90 days. 11.84% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of REGN. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 42.5% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,783 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $844,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 273.0% during the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 276 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 19.6% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,398 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $662,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service grew its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 9.2% during the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 158,417 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $74,953,000 after acquiring an additional 13,314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P grew its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 45.1% during the first quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 206 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.31% of the company’s stock.

About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, invention, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines. It product portfolio includes the following brands: EYLEA, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, ARCALYST, and ZALTRAP. The firm accelerates the traditional drug development process through its proprietary VelociSuite technologies such as VelocImmune, which uses unique genetically-humanized mice to produce optimized fully-human antibodies and bispecific antibodies.

Featured Story: What is Depreciation?

Receive News & Ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.