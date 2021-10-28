Regis Co. (NYSE:RGS) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lessened its position in Regis Co. (NYSE:RGS) by 6.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 226,592 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,508 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Regis were worth $2,121,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Regis by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 1,329 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its position in shares of Regis by 33.7% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 5,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 1,410 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Regis by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 219,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,053,000 after acquiring an additional 3,593 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Regis by 18.9% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 31,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,000 after acquiring an additional 5,028 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its holdings in shares of Regis by 32.7% in the second quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 26,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 6,580 shares in the last quarter. 75.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on RGS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Regis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Loop Capital dropped their target price on Regis from $12.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 16th.

Shares of NYSE:RGS opened at $2.69 on Thursday. Regis Co. has a 12 month low of $2.66 and a 12 month high of $14.39. The stock has a market cap of $96.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.85 and a beta of 2.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.40, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.32.

Regis (NYSE:RGS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.63). The company had revenue of $99.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.50 million. Regis had a negative net margin of 27.30% and a negative return on equity of 197.02%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Regis Co. will post -0.42 EPS for the current year.

About Regis

Regis Corp. engages in the ownership, franchise, and operation of beauty salons. It operates through the Company-Owned Salons and Franchise Salons segments. The segments offer haircutting, styling, hair coloring, and other related services. It also sells hair care and other beauty products. Its brands include Supercuts, SmartStyle Hair Salon, Cost Cutters, First Choice Haircutters, Roosters, Opensalon, and Best Cuts.

