Reliance Worldwide (OTCMKTS:RLLWF) Upgraded to “Hold” by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Reliance Worldwide (OTCMKTS:RLLWF) from an underperform rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Reliance Worldwide from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th.

Reliance Worldwide stock opened at $3.98 on Wednesday. Reliance Worldwide has a 1 year low of $2.95 and a 1 year high of $4.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.95.

Reliance Worldwide Corp. Ltd. engages in water technology business. The firm’s activities include the design, manufacture, and distribution of branded water flow and control products and solutions for the plumbing industry. Its products include fittings and pipes, control valves, thermostatic products, water meters, underfloor and radiant heating control components, plastic extrusion products, and fire protection system products.

