Renaissance Technologies LLC Boosts Holdings in Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI)

Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI) by 138.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 214,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 124,700 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.31% of Houlihan Lokey worth $17,560,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Earnest Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 45.5% in the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 3,658,174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $243,305,000 after buying an additional 1,144,655 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 62.1% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,363,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $90,708,000 after buying an additional 522,299 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,535,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $289,131,000 after buying an additional 412,298 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Houlihan Lokey in the 1st quarter worth $25,562,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 810.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 116,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,359,000 after buying an additional 104,036 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on HLI shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Houlihan Lokey from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Houlihan Lokey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Houlihan Lokey in a report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.00.

HLI stock opened at $99.90 on Thursday. Houlihan Lokey, Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.19 and a 52 week high of $105.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $92.32 and its 200 day moving average is $81.80. The firm has a market cap of $6.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.59 and a beta of 0.68.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $372.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $380.84 million. Houlihan Lokey had a net margin of 20.90% and a return on equity of 26.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Houlihan Lokey, Inc. will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. Houlihan Lokey’s payout ratio is currently 37.23%.

Houlihan Lokey Company Profile

Houlihan Lokey, Inc engages in the provision of investment banking services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring and Financial and Valuation Advisory. The Corporate Finance segment provides general financial advisory services in addition to advice on mergers and acquisitions and capital markets offering.

