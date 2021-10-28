Renaissance Technologies LLC Buys 245,000 Shares of Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH)

Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH) by 42.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 815,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 245,000 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.72% of Sally Beauty worth $17,998,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of SBH. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Sally Beauty by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 76,690 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,412,000 after purchasing an additional 12,797 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Sally Beauty by 97.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 75,616 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,522,000 after purchasing an additional 37,313 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Sally Beauty by 103.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 452,221 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $9,103,000 after purchasing an additional 229,830 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sally Beauty by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 130,237 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,621,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sally Beauty by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,793,690 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $36,106,000 after purchasing an additional 155,245 shares during the period.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of Sally Beauty from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Sally Beauty from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of Sally Beauty from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of Sally Beauty from $26.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sally Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sally Beauty currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.50.

In other news, CEO Christian A. Brickman bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $18.92 per share, for a total transaction of $189,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 471,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,913,893.12. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE SBH opened at $15.36 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.22, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 2.04. The company has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.25 and a beta of 1.62. Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $8.27 and a one year high of $25.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $17.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.74.

Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The specialty retailer reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $985.22 million. Sally Beauty had a return on equity of 230.45% and a net margin of 6.30%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc is an international retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. It operates through the following segments: Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group. The Sally Beauty Supply segment is an open-line and exclusive-label distributor of professional beauty supplies to both retail consumers and salon professionals primarily in North America, South America, and Europe.

