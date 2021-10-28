Renaissance Technologies LLC Decreases Holdings in Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lessened its stake in shares of Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH) by 54.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 271,902 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 320,198 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Athene were worth $18,353,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Athene by 2.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,268,648 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $760,634,000 after purchasing an additional 217,942 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Athene by 3.0% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,863,324 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $260,775,000 after purchasing an additional 114,326 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Athene by 61.2% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,814,007 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $189,014,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068,725 shares in the last quarter. Lakewood Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Athene by 30.4% in the first quarter. Lakewood Capital Management LP now owns 2,507,085 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $126,357,000 after purchasing an additional 584,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Athene by 1.3% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,118,745 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $143,015,000 after purchasing an additional 27,680 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ATH opened at $87.37 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $16.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.60. Athene Holding Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $30.05 and a fifty-two week high of $91.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $68.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.31.

Athene (NYSE:ATH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $5.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.40 by $1.64. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. Athene had a net margin of 16.61% and a return on equity of 14.06%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Athene Holding Ltd. will post 13.07 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ATH shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Athene from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Athene from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Athene from $66.10 to $72.72 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Financial lowered shares of Athene to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Athene from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Athene currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.84.

In related news, CFO Martin P. Klein sold 4,300 shares of Athene stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.69, for a total value of $351,267.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Marc J. Rowan sold 395 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.86, for a total transaction of $25,224.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 20,774 shares of company stock valued at $1,506,903. Company insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Athene Holding Ltd. is engages in the provision of retirement services. The firm issues, reinsures and acquires retirement savings products and institutional products. It operates through following segments: Retirement Services, and Corporate and Other. The Retirement Services segment is comprised of US and Bermuda operations, which issue and reinsure retirement savings products and institutional products.

