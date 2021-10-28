Renaissance Technologies LLC Grows Position in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI)

Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) by 68.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 314,600 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 127,400 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.19% of Service Co. International worth $16,859,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Maj Invest Holding A S purchased a new position in Service Co. International in the second quarter valued at approximately $90,862,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in Service Co. International by 11.0% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 11,820,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $633,446,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173,241 shares during the last quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Service Co. International by 44.1% in the second quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,406,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,945,000 after purchasing an additional 736,300 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in Service Co. International by 42.5% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,798,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,406,000 after purchasing an additional 536,177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Optimal Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Service Co. International by 180.2% in the first quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. now owns 730,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,950,000 after purchasing an additional 469,900 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.17% of the company’s stock.

In other Service Co. International news, Director Marcus A. Watts sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.13, for a total value of $1,172,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 60,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,916,527.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Sumner J. Waring III sold 1,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.33, for a total value of $109,361.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 330,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,230,958.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 453,103 shares of company stock valued at $28,843,010. 5.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SCI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Service Co. International from $60.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Service Co. International from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd.

Shares of NYSE SCI opened at $63.39 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $62.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.50. Service Co. International has a 1-year low of $42.83 and a 1-year high of $65.74. The company has a market cap of $10.62 billion, a PE ratio of 15.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.66.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.25. Service Co. International had a return on equity of 39.84% and a net margin of 18.08%. The firm had revenue of $987.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $837.10 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Service Co. International will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. This is an increase from Service Co. International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Service Co. International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.62%.

About Service Co. International

Service Corp. International engages in the provision of funeral goods and services. It operates through the following segments: Funeral and Cemetery. The Funeral segment offers professional services related to funerals and cremations, including the use of funeral home facilities and motor vehicles, arranging and directing services, removal, preparation, embalming, cremations, memorialization and catering.

