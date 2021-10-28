Renaissance Technologies LLC Increases Position in Global Ship Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GSL)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Global Ship Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GSL) by 16.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 956,077 shares of the shipping company’s stock after acquiring an additional 138,000 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 2.64% of Global Ship Lease worth $18,710,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GSL. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Global Ship Lease in the second quarter valued at about $78,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Global Ship Lease by 479.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,804 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 4,802 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Global Ship Lease by 106.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,095 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 3,141 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Global Ship Lease in the first quarter valued at about $150,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in Global Ship Lease in the first quarter valued at about $158,000. 57.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on GSL. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Global Ship Lease from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. TheStreet upgraded Global Ship Lease from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Global Ship Lease in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.00.

NYSE GSL opened at $22.10 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $801.85 million, a P/E ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 2.12. Global Ship Lease, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.33 and a 1 year high of $25.44. The business’s fifty day moving average is $22.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Global Ship Lease (NYSE:GSL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The shipping company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $82.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.41 million. Global Ship Lease had a return on equity of 14.12% and a net margin of 21.69%. On average, research analysts forecast that Global Ship Lease, Inc. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 20th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.52%. Global Ship Lease’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.48%.

Global Ship Lease, Inc is a holding company, which owns and charters out containerships under long-term and fixed rate charters to container shipping companies. It also focuses on the operation and technical management of each vessel, such as crewing, provision of lubricating oils, maintaining the vessel, periodic dry docking, and performing work required by regulations.

