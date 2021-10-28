Renaissance Technologies LLC Trims Holdings in SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL)

Renaissance Technologies LLC cut its holdings in SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL) (TSE:SOY) by 15.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,449,596 shares of the company’s stock after selling 263,400 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in SunOpta were worth $17,741,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its position in shares of SunOpta by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 209,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,566,000 after buying an additional 20,740 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in SunOpta during the 2nd quarter valued at about $148,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in SunOpta by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 36,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $544,000 after purchasing an additional 4,384 shares during the last quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in SunOpta during the 2nd quarter valued at about $372,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in SunOpta by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 79,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $971,000 after purchasing an additional 3,414 shares during the last quarter. 72.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SunOpta alerts:

STKL opened at $7.46 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 2.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $808.37 million, a P/E ratio of 10.22 and a beta of 1.95. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.29. SunOpta Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.30 and a 52-week high of $17.07.

Several brokerages recently commented on STKL. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of SunOpta in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen began coverage on shares of SunOpta in a research report on Friday, September 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SunOpta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.50.

About SunOpta

SunOpta Inc manufactures and sells plant-based and fruit-based food and beverage products to retail customers, foodservice distributors, branded food companies, and food manufacturers worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Plant-Based Foods and Beverages, and Fruit-Based Foods and Beverages.

Featured Story: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STKL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL) (TSE:SOY).

Receive News & Ratings for SunOpta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SunOpta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.